Lightning that struck transformer burns house in Brgy Cambinocot

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | October 26,2021 - 11:27 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lightning that struck the transformer of an electric post caused fire on a house located on the mountain barangay of Cambinocot on Cebu City past 2 p.m. on Monday, October 25.

The house owned by Felipe Sorela was already burned down when members of the Pulangbato Fire Brigade arrived in the area, according to volunteer Carl Laurence.

Laurence said it took them an hour to reach Purok 6 in Barangay Cambinot because of the difficult terrain.

“Bukid unya layo pa kaayo. Nitabok pa mi og sapa…mga hour tingale tungods kabati sa dan kay tangason kaayo ba… pag abot namo kay amoa nalang gi overhauling kay wala namay kayo,” Laurence said.

(The place is located on the mountains and it was already very far. We had to cross a river and travel uphill for an hour. When we finally arrived, all that we had to do was overhauling.)

“Layo-layo gyud. Di ko ka [ingun] og pila ka kilometers but tulo ka barangay amoang na agian, Pit-os, Binaliw, Agsungot,” he added.

(The area was somewhat far. I could not say exactly how many kilometers but we had to pass through Barangay Pit-os, Binaliw and Agsungot to get there.)

Lawrence said the fire that hit Sorela’s home was caused by lighting strike on the transformer of a nearby electric post.

Luckily, no one was injured during the incident since the house was empty when the fire happened past 2 p.m.

Sorela was then visiting his grandchildren while the three other occupants were also out of their home them.

Damage to property caused by the fire was pegged at P35, 000.

Sorela’s home sits on a 40 square meter lot.

