Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann: Why they are ‘a perfect match’

CEBU, Philippines—Ryan Agoncillo on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of him with his wife Judy Ann Santos.

The photo shows Judy Ann’s clingy side while she hugs and sits on her husband’s lap.

They were snuggling on their sofa in the black and white photo taken by their daughter Luna.

In the caption, he explained why they are a perfect match.

“Yung isa kung maka-asta, akala mo 6-footer. Yung isa, kung maka-arte parang petite,” Ryan began his caption, obviously describing him and his wife.

“Isa yan sa mga rason bakit sa tingin ko swak kami ng mommy mo, anak, ” he added.

The actor and TV host tagged his caption as #StoriesForLucho.

