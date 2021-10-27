Informal settlers in Tipolo Creek told to vacate for a flood control project

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will be clearing the Tipolo Creek of informal settlers to implement flood control projects.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said that he will be talking to Atty. Johnbee Biton, the acting officer in charge of the city’s Housing Urban and Development Office, on how many informal settlers near the Tipolo creek need to be relocated or be given assistance.

The Department of Public Works and Highways on Tuesday, October 27, 2021, turned over a P20.6 million check to the city for the project implementation of the Metro Cebu flood control project and drainage improvement.

Part of it will be spent to relocate informal settlers near the Tipolo Creek to proceed with the river widening project, among others.

Cortes said that the city has started clearing obstructions and informal settlers living near the city’s rivers in Barangays Centro, Guizo, Mantuyong, and now in Barangay Tipolo.

Cortes said that if the Tipolo Creek will be cleared it would also help solve the flood problem in LH Prime along A.S Fortuna St. in Barangay Banilad.

“Ang nakanindot ani og ma clear ni ang Tipolo Creek kay makatabang sad ni sa baha sa LH Prime unya og ato’ng nabantayan karun with the extreme weather condition grabe nang baha bisag asa, niaging adlaw grabe ang baha sa Municipality of Sogod mao na nga nangita gyud ta og paagi no ang pagclear sa waterways, ang pagpadako, pagdredging, daghan tag programa nga pagahimuon paghatag og tubag sa mga problema,” said Cortes

The construction of the wider drainage system of the other portion of Lopez Jaena St. in Barangay Tipolo is also ongoing.

The other side was completed earlier by the DPWH.

Cortes also reminded barangay captains to always conduct regular clean-up of drainage canals to reduce the risk of flooding. /rcg

