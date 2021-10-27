Carbon Interim market to open on mid-November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Carbon interim market will open in the middle of November 2021 as vendors from the Freedom Park and Warwick Barracks will be transferred phase by phase to the new facility.

The interim market will serve as the temporary market while the modern Carbon Market will be constructed at the market’s first block–the Freedom Park and Warwick Barracks–in the next two years.

Megawide Construction Corp., the construction giant that granted the joint venture agreement (JVA) by Cebu City to modernize the Carbon Market, expects to complete construction of the interim market by the end of 2021.

Louis Ferrer, Executive Director for Infrastructure of Megawide Construction Corp., said they will be doing a phase-by-phase transfer to the interim market so that it will not disrupt the business of the vendors.

Ferrer said they are looking at mid-December for the full transfer of all 741 vendors to the Interim Market so construction works can begin in the first block.

“One month because we want to do this gradually. Lisod man gud if magdungan tanan. Magkagubot ba. We will do it on phases,” said Ferrer.

All 741 vendors have already been awarded the certificate signifying their place in the interim market and so they are assured of the transfer.

The first batch of vendors will be the general merchandise followed by flowers, natives, and then the karenderyas and other goods.

The transfer was moved to mid-November because vendors appealed to the city government that they stay at least until the Kalag-kalag period.

Megawide also committed to fixing the traffic flow in the area especially since many of the vendors to be transferred to the interim market are used to vending near the major roads.

Many of the vendors are concerned that their transfer may mean lower profit and less customers.

Ferrer said the solution would be to submit a traffic flow plan to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) for implementation, subject to the City Council approval.

He said they brought in both local and international consultants to figure out the traffic flow without having to sacrifice the endemic transport trades such as tartanilla, e-trikes, and karumateros, ensuring that they are all properly given road space.

Ferrer assured that the traffic plan is an integral part of the phasing of the modernization of the Carbon Market.

