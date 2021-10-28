Trojans on a roll in PCAP chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans continue to pile up big wins in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference by winning all their matches on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The Trojans defeated southern division’s No. 5 team, the Camarines Soaring Eagles, and the No. 11 team, the Mindoro Tamaraws, to climb from eighth to fifth place in the standings.

They now have seven wins and six defeats.

The Trojans narrowly defeated the Soaring Eagles, 11.5-9.5, in the first match.

Both teams were tied in the blitz round with 3.5 points each.

However, Toledo City scored an 8-6 win over Camarines in the rapid round to accumulate enough points and walk away with the victory.

Richard Natividad, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, Ronald Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod won their matches against Virginie Ruaya, Carlo Lorena, Coelleir Monge Graspela, and Raul Fernandez, respectively in the rapid round.

Each win in the rapid round was worth two points.

In their match against Mindoro, the Trojans won both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Meanwhile, the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors bowed down to SinQGApore and the Philippine Paralympics Chess Team.

SinQGApore outplayed them in their first scheduled match last Wednesday, 8-13, and went on losing to the Paralympics squad, 6.5-14.5, in the second match.

With the setback, the Naki Warriors dropped from fourth to seventh place in the southern division standings. They also have a 7-6 (win-loss) slate.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy