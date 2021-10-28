ARQ Boxing gives all-out support for Abne’s career-defining fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Promotions officials left no stone unturned in preparing for the biggest fight of their prized boxer, April Jay “Astroboy” Abne who on Saturday, October 30, 2021, will headline “Engkwentro Dos” at the Ibabao-Estancia gym in Mandaue City.

For four months, Abne endured rigid training for the biggest bout of his flourishing career when he battles Elorde Boxing Stable’s Bienvenido Ligas for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Silver flyweight title.

Within that period, Abne underwent a more scientific approach under the supervision of ARQ’s strength and conditioning trainer Roger Potot.

ARQ’s trainer Eldo Cortes hired no less than world-rated and unbeaten super flyweight contender Kevin Jake Cataraja, and Kenny Demecillo as Abne’s sparring partners.

“Based sa akong nakita sa sparring ni Abne, ni improve na gyud iyang speed ug power. Expect Abne to be stronger. He is so excited and ready to rumble,” said ARQ Sports director Chelito Caro during the final presser on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Eagles Lair Restobar-Mactan Times Square in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Caro was joined by Potot and ARQ Boxing Promotions consultant Paul Joven.

“Our boss, Jason Arquisola made sure that we provided him with all the support he needs for this fight. We know Ligas is not an easy opponent. He is an experienced veteran. It’s going to be a big test for Abne if he’s ready for bigger fights in the future.”

The 22-year old Abne of Manticao, Misamis Oriental sports a record of six wins with three knockouts.

Ligas, 23, of Metro Manila has a 13-1-2 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

Despite the disparity in their respective records, Potot has seen Abne’s improvement and determination.

“Ligas is a bit taller than Abne and he’s also more experienced, but we have to remember that our boxer is a champion of the Ultimate Boxing Series and has a very vast experience in the amateur scene. During his sparring with Cataraja and Demecillo, he displayed a lot of improvement. So, we’re confident that he has what it takes to win the fight,” said Potot.

Abne and Ligas will face each other in person for the first time tomorrow for the official weigh-in at the fight venue.

Eight other bouts featuring ARQ boxers complete the fight card for Saturday’s mega boxing event held in a bubble setup. /rcg

