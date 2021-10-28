Pacquiao: I am not buying votes, I am providing assistance to those in need

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and incumbent Senator Manny Pacquiao has reiterated that he is not providing assistance to the Filipinos he encountered during his travels to buy their votes for the 2022 elections.

Pacquaio made the statement on Thursday, October 28, following the accusations against him for allegedly vote-buying every election season.

“Hindi pamimili ito, tulong ko talaga ito mula pa noon hanggang ngayon. Nagkataon lang na ano. Ihinto lang ito pagstart na ng campaigning ng February 8. Pero habang wala pang campaign period, pwede pa tayong tumulong, tulong tayo wag tayong mainggit, maraming taong nagugutom, maraming taong nanganagailangan ng tulong,” said Pacquiao.

(This is not vote-buying, this is my help since then until now. It just so happens that. I will stop this when the campaigning starts on February 8. But while the campaign period is still not here, we can still help. Let’s just help, let’s not be jealous because there are several people who are hungry, several people who need our help.)

The incumbent senator said that he was not just giving money to those in need, but also rice and particularly, an advice for them not to give up in life.

When asked if he has enough money to provide assistance for four months prior to the campaign period, Pacquiao said God will always provide, which is why he would continue to help to the best of his ability.

He also clarified that ever since or even before he stepped into politics, he already gave assistance to those who have nothing.

“God (will) always provide. Alam mo nuon pa ako namigay ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan dahil naaawa ako. Ramdam ko ang kanilang mga nararadaman kaya patuloy akong nagbibigay ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan. Mula pa nuong hindi pa ako politiko hanggang ngayon,” he said.

(God will always provide. You know I have given assistance to our fellow countrymen because I pity them. I know how they feel and that is the reason why I continue to provide assistance to our countrymen. I had done this since when I was not yet a politician until now.)

“Sa abot ng aking makakaya [kasi] mahal natin yung mga kababayan natin. Gusto ko matulungan sila, gusto kong hindi maranasan nila ang naranasan ko sa buhay na paghihirap kaya nandito ako naglakas nang loob na gusto kong tulungan sila at ipaglaban sila at ipakulong lahat ng mga kawatan sa gobyerno. Na mabigyan ng hustisya ang ating mga kababayan,” Pacquiao added.

(To the best of my ability [because] I love our countrymen. I like to help them, I don’t like to let them experience the hardship in life so I am here shoring my courage to help them and fight for them, and to send to jail all the thieves of the government. That justice will be given to our countrymen.)

In his visit in Cebu, Pacquiao said he would be giving assistance to the people here as well.

RELATED STORIES

Pacquiao: I have no plan on sliding down to a vice presidential bid

Pacquiao: Do not forget the atrocities during the Marcos regime

Bongbong Marcos camp eyeing Pacquiao, VisMin bets as VP options — Imee

Pacquiao on politics: ‘It’s my lifelong commitment’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy