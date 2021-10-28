Pacquiao to put up subway system in Cebu if elected president

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another presidential aspirant has promised to develop Cebu by putting up a subway system to address its worsening traffic situation.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, October 28, presidential aspirant and incumbent Senator Manny Pacquiao said it’s about time for Cebu to have a subway system, particularly in Cebu City, citing the traffic situation in the urban area amid its robust economy.

“Lalong paunlarin natin ang Cebu. Dapat ang Cebu magkaroon ng additional, magkaroon na ng skyway magkaroon na ng subway system. Mas maganda tong Cebu City pag magkaroon ng subway system dahil medyo matraffic na rin at malago yung ekonomiya dito,” said Pacquaio.

Pacquiao came to visit Cebu on Thursday, and attended the wreath-laying ceremony for Redemptorist priest, Fr. Rosaleo “Rudy” Romano in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, where the latter was believed to have been abducted by military men during the Marcos regime.

Just a week ago, presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos also promised to continue to develop Cebu as an economic hub by building more infrastructure.

Marcos said that Cebu would be an important part of his development plan of the country should he be elected president, citing that Cebuanos have a strong entrepreneurial spirit that can be used as an advantage in making better deals with the public and private sectors sharing.

In a recent development, the camp of Marcos announced that they were eying bets with bailiwicks in Visayas and Mindanao to be his running mate or vice president.

It was Senator Imee Marcos, the presidential aspirant’s sister who said that they were considering Pacquiao to be his brother’s running mate should the boxing icon decide to slide down.

But Pacquiao said he has no plans of withdrawing his presidential bid for the 2022 elections, stressing that he was firm on his decision to seek the nation’s top position.

He is running for president with House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza as his running mate.

