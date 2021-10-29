Donaire-Gaballo world title showdown set for Dec. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The all-Filipino world title duel between World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. and interim champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo is officially set for December 11, 2021, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

It will be the first mandatory title defense of the 38-year old Donaire after snatching the world title from French-Morrocan Nordine Oubaali with a fourth-round knockout in May.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Gaballo, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s top boxers, last fought in December 2020 where he wrested the WBC interim world title via a close split decision versus Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Donaire’s mandatory title defense came in the third week of September after the WBC officially announced it, ending the possibility of a unification showdown against fellow Filipino Johnriel Casimero, the reigning WBO bantamweight champion.

The Donaire-Gaballo world title showdown is part of a triple-header main event of the Showtime Championship Boxing.

On the same day, Casimero defends his title against mandatory challenger Paul Butler in Dubai, UAE, or Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

Donaire Jr. has the upper hand in terms of experience, fight record, and titles won. Donaire Jr., already a legend in Philippine boxing, holds a record of 41 wins, 27 knockouts, and six defeats.

Meanwhile, the 25-year old Gaballo of Polomolok, Cotabato del Sur, has an unbeaten record of 24 wins with 20 knockouts, making him a dangerous opponent for the more senior Filipino champion.

However, Gaballo’s victory against Rodriguez in December 2020 was put in question after the latter filed a protest against the bout’s result.

Gaballo and Rodriguez then were ordered to hold a rematch with the WBC interim bantamweight world title at stake which was later on scrapped.

The younger Gaballo has made a vow to do his best to give Donaire Jr. a memorable bout in previous interviews. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

Gaballo sees tough WBC bantam title match against Donaire

WBC orders Donaire to defend title against Gaballo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy