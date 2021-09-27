Gaballo sees tough WBC bantam title match against Donaire 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Boxing Council (WBC) interim world bantamweight champion Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo expects a tough fight in his first world title shot against Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr.

Recently, the WBC’s championship governing body ordered Donaire Jr., the reigning bantamweight champion to make his first mandatory title defense against Gaballo.

The unbeaten Gaballo holds a record of 24 wins with 20 knockouts. It may seem easy for Gaballo to rack up such promising record, but he admitted that all of those fights have their own challenges and difficulties.

“Bali tanan man na fight lisud jud para nako,” said the 25-year old Polomolok, Cotabato del Sur native.

(All fights are challenging to me.)

“Ako ra jud paningkamotan og puhon og madayon jud pud among fight.”

(I will do my best if our fight will push through in the future.)

Gaballo, indeed, have reasons to say that all the bouts he experienced are not as easy as they seemed.

His most previous bout ended in a very close and controversial split decision victory against Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez of Puerto Rico in December 2020.

Gaballo wrested the interim world title after getting the two judges’ nod,116-112, 115-113, while the other one has it 118-110 for Rodriguez.

However, Rodriguez’s protested for the results which resulted for WBC ordering an immediate rematch which never happened.

Donaire Jr. (41-6,27KOs) will be Gaballo’s toughest fight in his young career. At 39, Donaire Jr., a four-division world champion, is still an accomplished ring warrior for having to win the WBC world bantamweight title from French Morrocan Nordine Oubaali in May this year via knockout.

Gaballo is now based in Miami, Florida under Cuban trainer Osmiri Fernandez.

