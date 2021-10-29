‘Social gathering’ still a major concern in Mandaue City – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Mandaue City consider “social gathering” as their major concern despite their intensified information dissemination and warnings to follow the city’s minimum health standard protocols.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, City Intelligence Unit (CIU) deputy chief of operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that the social gathering, especially gathering for “chismis” (gossip), is one of the problems the city is trying to address.

“But we continue our efforts because we see na here in Mandaue, na kung imong badlungon ang mga tawo, they follow raman. We sustain lang gyud ni nga mga efforts kay human as we are, malimot gyud ug murelax gyud,” Marquez said

“That’s why we keep on reminding our constituents through operation Pahimangno and operation Sita. Labi na nang pagtapok-tapok kay batasan naman gyud nga if naa gani mga chismis-chismis, magtapok-tapok dayun. Usa na sa atoang nakita nga problema,” he added.

Marquez said that they average at least 50 violators in Mandaue City, especially those violating social distancing protocol and not wearing face masks.

The combined efforts of law enforcement and the community are big factors in reducing the violators.

Marquez added that they have noticed equal number of violators in places of convergence and in interior areas. With this, Marquez hopes that they will be able to sustain this development as they also recorded a drop of COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas, as of October 28, at least four cases were added, bringing the total number of active cases in Mandaue City to 105.

