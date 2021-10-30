More sharpshooter cops to man Cebu City streets soon



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Here’s a piece of bad news for criminals.

Cebu is expecting to have more proficient and sharpshooter cops to hunt down lawless elements after the Cebu City Police Office hosted a two-day shooting competition and proficiency training on Saturday until Sunday at the Cebu Wonderland Shooters Club Inc in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, made this assessment following the opening of the Director’s Cup on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

This is the first shooting competition that the CC

PO conducted under Ligan’s two-year leadership as the city director.

Ligan said there are at least 1,000 policemen who are participating in this activity coming from different offices such as the CCPO, Mandaue City Police Office, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, and the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

He added that their goal in conducting this event is to ensure continuous firing proficiency among police personnel, improve police competency, and foster camaraderie.

Ligan further said that this is also their way of reminding policemen of the cardinal rules of gun safety and gun handling.

Ligan is referring to rules such as always treating all firearms as if they were all loaded, never pulling the trigger if a person is not yet ready to fire, and being certain with the target.

“It will spell life and death kung dili ka maayong mudala sa imohang armas so continuous capability building ni. Gun proficiency usa sa mando para ma hone ang skills para og naay nga situation outside like police responses nga kjnahanglan ilang skills labi na sa SWAT sa hostage taking , ang hostage taker ang maigo dili ang hostage,” Ligan said.

Meanwhile, Ligan revealed that the CCPO was also considered as a model in the COVID-19 security response in the region.

Ligan said that their tight cooperation with the city’s Emergency Operations Center has helped in their effective implementation of the health protocols.

Ligan said that they arrested an average of around 150 to 200 violators in a day. Though this is still a high number, Ligan said that this is only a pittance compared to the more than a million population in Cebu City.

The city’s top police official said that this is proof that city residents are now more mindful of their responsibilities amid the pandemic. /rcg

