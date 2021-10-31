Hilarious video captures guilty dogs after they chew their owner’s slippers

CEBU, Philippines — They say that having a dog will teach you how to clean up, organize, and have less clutter at home.

For sure, this is a situation that every fur-parent can relate to.

Cute fur babies, Jike and Erik, couldn’t look up as their owner, Junjun Rosero, asked who chewed on three pairs of his slippers.

In the video shared by Rosero, he can be heard saying, ” Ako pa gyod tanan tsinelas ha. Nice, nice kaayo nga design inyong gibuhat.”

He asked the two adorable puppies who did it but it seems that they are both guilty.

“Pag pangutana nako dala pangasaba, mao na ila reaksyon. I was shocked gyod kay akoa gyod tanan slippers ang ilang na tripan. My daughter, Mace, on the other hand, was laughing gyod,” Rosero told CDN Digital.

Netizens and fur-parents gushed over the video and started to share their own experiences with their fur babies.

Some netizens also shared tips on how to handle dogs that chew on slippers and shoes.

“Buy them some toys. Need din kasi nila may toys lalo na pag teething stage, need nila may something to chew on,” one netizen said. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy