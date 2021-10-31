Sultan defeats Puerto Rican foe, takes WBO intercontinental bantamweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jonas “Zorro” Sultan displayed a dominating performance after defeating Puerto Rican Carlos “Purin” Caraballo to clinch the World Boxing Organization (WBO) intercontinental bantamweight title on Saturday (Sunday Manila Time) at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, the United States.

Sultan wrested the title by scoring a unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring it 94-93.

It was a stunning victory for the 29-year-old Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte native after knocking down the erstwhile unbeaten Caraballo (14-1,14KOs) four times in their 10-round showdown.

Sultan who already fought three world champions in his career, decked Caraballo in the second round with a short right uppercut that perfectly landed on the latter’s chin.

He scored the second knockdown in the third round with a counter left hook while pinning Caraballo on the ropes.

The third knockdown came in the sixth round when Sultan connected a right straight which Caraballo barely recovered.

His fourth knockdown was on the ninth round after dropping Caraballo with a left hook.

In terms of experience, Sultan, a former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart is never short of it.

He defeated former world champion Aljoe Jaro and the reigning WBO world bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero one time in their respective careers.

He also fought but lost to IBF world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

With all the experiences, he easily dismantled the heavily-favored rising prospect from Puerto Rico.

With the victory, Sultan improved to 18 wins with five defeats and 11 knockouts. He stretched his winning streak to three following his loss to Athenkosi Dumezweni for the WBC silver super flyweight title in South Africa in 2019.

Caraballo, meanwhile, never experienced getting knocked down until he faced Sultan. It was also the first time that the 25-year-old Caraballo, who is managed by Puerto Rican boxing great Miguel Cotto, fought a Filipino boxer.

RELATED STORIES

Sultan battles unbeaten Puerto Rican in New York on Sunday

Filipino boxer Sultan to face tough foe in Puerto Rican KO artist

Sultan, Caraballo to fight in Madison Square Garden

Sultan scores impressive KO win over American foe

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy