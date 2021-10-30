Sultan battles unbeaten Puerto Rican in New York on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jonas “Zorro” Sultan and Puerto Rican knockout artist Carlos “Purin” Caraballo will go after each other’s scalp on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in a much-anticipated duel between two power punchers at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, the United States.

The two ring warriors passed the official weigh-in held earlier today at the fight venue.

Both Sultan and Caraballo weighed in at 117.6 pounds to schedule their ten-rounder showdown for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) intercontinental bantamweight title.

The 29-year old Sultan, fighting under Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, will try to stretch his winning streak to three following his August 14, 2021, knockout victory of American Sharone Carter.

That bout was held in the undercard of the world title showdown between WBO world bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

On paper, Caraballo is the heavy odds-on favorite with his fearsome 14 wins and 14 knockouts record but Sultan has the upper hand in terms of experience.

Sultan, the pride of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte defeated Casimero in 2017 in Cebu, Philippines for the IBF world super flyweight title eliminator via unanimous decision.

A year later, he challenged IBF world super flyweight champion and compatriot Jerwin Ancajas, but came up short, losing via unanimous decision.

Sultan is currently ranked No. 9 in the WBA’s 118lbs division.

The former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart holds a record of 17 wins with 11 knockouts and five defeats.

Meanwhile, Caraballo, a prospect honed and promoted by Puerto Rican boxing legend Miguel Cotto signed a promotional contract with Top Rank Promotions earlier this week.

With an excellent amateur background, Caraballo’s opponents haven’t lasted six rounds in his 14 victories.

His most recent bout versus Leonardo Baez only lasted four rounds. /rcg

