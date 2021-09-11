Filipino boxer Sultan to face tough foe in Puerto Rican KO artist Caraballo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxer Jonas “Zorro” Sultan faces a tough opponent in Puerto Rican knockout artist Carlos “Purin” Caraballo on October 30 in the United States.

Sultan, a former IBF world super flyweight title contender, earned this crucial fight following his stunning seventh-round knockout victory against American Sharone Carter in August 14 at the Dignity Health and Sports Park in Carson City, Callifornia.

But, it will be a very difficult task for Sultan as he faces a 25-year-old Caraballo who holds a perfect 14 victories all by way of knockouts.

The 29-year-old Sultan, meanwhile, has a record of 17 wins, 5 defeats with 11 knockouts. In terms of experience, Sultan has the upper hand for having to fight top-tier boxers such as world champions Jerwin Ancajas and John Riel Casimero.

His biggest win was against Casimero in 2017 in Cebu after defeating the latter via unanimous decision to earn a world title shot for Ancajas’ IBF world super flyweight strap. Sultan, however, was defeated by Ancajas the following year in the United States.

The former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart, now fighting under MP Promotions’ banner, has fought in Japan, South Africa, and the United States.

Caraballo, meanwhile, spent most of his young career in boxing in Puerto Rico.

He fought three times in the US. His last two bouts were held in Puerto Rico against Leonardo Baez Valencia (21-4-0,12KOs) of Mexico and Mike Oliver (26-11-1,8KOs) of the United States.

Sultan, the pride of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte is training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California.

RELATED STORIES

Sultan rises to No.9 in WBA bantamweight rankings

Sultan scores impressive KO win over American foe

Inoue fight to happen in December, says Casimero

Boxing champ Inoue accepts Casimero challenge but on one condition

Donaire dismisses Casimero’s social media ‘antics’ as all talk

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy