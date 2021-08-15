Sultan scores impressive KO win over American foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jonas “Zorro” Sultan knocked out American Sharone Carter on Saturday, August 14, 2021, (August 15, Manila Time) in the undercard of the Casimero-Rigondeaux world title duel at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.

Sultan, a one-time world title challenger, unleashed a flurry of punches that knocked Carter out at the 2:29 mark of the seventh round.

It was an impressive comeback for Sultan, who last fought in August 2019.

The former ALA Boxing Gym standout and the pride of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte improved his record to 17 wins (11 by knockouts) and five defeats.

Carter, a last minute replacement for Mexican Jose Maria Cardenas, dropped to 12-5 (win-loss) with three knockout wins.

The 30-year-old American was almost knocked down in the third round after Sultan landed a right overhand. Carter got decked in the fourth round but the referee didn’t rule it a knockdown.

Sultan maintained his aggressiveness in the ensuing rounds and started to land his combinations until he finally finished off the American boxer.

Sultan defeated fellow Filipino Salatiel Amit via technical knockout in Ormoc City in 2019 before he went on a 24-month hiatus.

Sultan fought for the IBF world super flyweight title against fellow Filipino Jerwin Ancajas in 2018 in Fresno, California. He lost via unanimous decision.

Sultan then became a sparring partner for John Riel Casimero at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California to supposedly prepare for the botched world title unification showdown between the latter and four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

