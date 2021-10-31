Toledo City Trojans score big wins against foreign foes, stretch win streak to 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans stunned foreign teams to score two big victories last Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference.

The Trojans has won their last nine matches including the two on Saturday after narrowly defeating both the Penang Blue Panthers of Malaysia and the Team SinQGApore.

They escaped the Blue Panthers, 2-1, in the Armageddon tie-break round as both teams finished the regulation with, 10.5 final scores.

Their second match against SinQGAPore was also nail-biting after they narrowly edged the latter,11-10.

Toledo City and Penang were equally matched in both the blitz and rapid rounds. This as they both scored 3.5 in the blitz round and 7-all in the rapid round.

However, Toledo City won two of the three matches in the Armageddon round courtesy of National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Rommel Ganzon who defeated FIDE Master Wong Yinn Long and International Master (IM) Zhi Yang Ooi respectively.

NM Evan Timothy Capel defeated Toledo’s Ronald Ganzon to prevent a shutout.

On the other hand, Toledo City’s victory in the blitz round against SinQGAPore was crucial for them to emerge victorious.

They scored 4-3 in the blitz round after both teams finished the rapid round with a 7-all tally. Thus, the final score was,11-10.

Richard Natividad, Ronald Ganzon and Bonn Rainauld Tibon won their matches versus Siddharth Jagadeesh, Xuan Rui Poh, and Peng Kong Chan respectively in the blitz round.

They also had two draws from Rommel Ganzon and IM Rico Mascariñas in the same round.

With the double victory, Trojans improved to nine wins with six losses and remained at fifth place in the southern division standings while the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors dropped from seventh to eighth place.

This as, the Naki Warriors lost both their scheduled matches. They were bested by the Iloilo Kisela Knights,9.5-11.5, in the first match and went on losing to the Negros Kingsmen,7.5-13.5.

Lapu-Lapu City now has 7-8 (win-loss) card.

RELATED STORIES

Trojans on a roll in PCAP chess

Naki Warriors, Trojans score big wins in PCAP online tourney

Toledo City Trojans outclass China’s Pengcheng team in PCAP online chess tourney

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy