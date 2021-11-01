COVID-19 vaccination: Minors without co-morbidities may get jab by mid-November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is planning to start inoculating around 9,000 adolescents who have no co-morbidities with the COVID-19 vaccines next week.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, said they were set to meet with experts from the Philippine Pediatric Society-Central Visayas this week on how to implement the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Ibones said they were targeting to start vaccinating minors with ages 12 to 17 years old between the second and third week of November.

“Labing dugay mi makasugod maybe next week. So maybe next week masugdan na,” Ibones told reporters in a phone interview.

(The latest we can start is maybe next week. So maybe by next week we can already start.)

The city has already begun vaccinating minors with co-morbidities against COVID-19 last October 29.

They were supposed to inoculate the rest of the specified age group after November 2 but Ibones said they were still ironing things out.

“I think we need training sa atong (for our) staff on pediatric inoculation. And of course, counseling (for the parents) and we have to anticipate what are the frequently asked questions by our parents,” he explained in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Ibones added that their scheduled meeting with the Philippine Pediatric Society in the region would also tackle concerns raised by pediatricians and similar experts.

At least 10,000 adolescents age 12 to 17 years old have successfully registered in the city’s COVID-19 vaccination portal as of October 30.

Cebu City prioritized children with co-morbidities in its ongoing vaccination drive.

