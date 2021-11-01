Englishman, 81, motorcycle enthusiast, shares secret to his success: Stay alive, have a plan, implement that plan

CEBU, Philippines—Age is really just a number. And this does not apply only to love but also in pursuing one’s passion.

This was proved by an 81-year-old finisher of the recently held Cebu Loop Challenge.

Peter Boardman, a retired Englishman, was among the participants who successfully finished the North to South Cebu loop.

“I take part in these events to test myself and check my ongoing capabillities,” Boardman told CDN Digital.

Boardman finished the loop in 14 hours including lunch break.

The loop started and ended in Consolacion town, north of Cebu.

It was held last Sunday, October 31, 2021.

When asked what keeps him going at this age, Boardman shared he was a man up for adventures.

“Fear of slipping into the expectations of peoples’ idea of what old people should be doing, e.g. sitting in a corner and doing nothing except watching television. BORING, not for this man!” he said.

He shared that at the age of 55, he retired from work and went sailing.

“Many adventures later and now on to my 3rd boat I sailed together with my wife from Greece in Europe, across the Atlantic and the Pacific to end my sailing session here in the Philippines,” he said.

He said that he always had a love for motorcycles.

The Englishman owns at least 25 different bikes.

“I originally learned about this kind of event here in Cebu in 2019 when I saw a lot of motorcycles passing my house on the national highway and learned it was called the CEBU 600. I researched more about it and put my entry in for 2020,” he said.

“Unfortunately along came Covid 19 and it was postponed. The format was then changed to avoid large crowds and run in the new format just before Christmas 2020. Unfortunately 2 days prior to the event I injured my back and couldn’t take part but not wishing to be left out I did the route on my own as soon as I was able. None of these events are races, they are enduro events. Racing on public roads is illegal and invalidates your vehicle insurance,” he added.

And as for the motorcycle that he used in the Cebu Loop Challenge, Boardman said it was an old bike.

“My bike is a now obsolete 2001 110 cc Motorposh Blaze. I bought it many years ago with around 20,000 km on the clock. It now has done 68,000. I threw away many of the look pretty plastic panels that it was infested with so that I could carry out maintenance procedures much easier. I have done other legal improvements to enhance my riding experience. I try to keep the bike RELIABLE, in my mind this is the premier requisite of any motorcycle,” said the Englishman.

And Boardman also has tips to young riders who would want to achieve what he did at his age.

“To achieve anything in this life, first you have to stay alive and healthy. That doesn’t happen by accident. Learn all you can, you never know when it may come in useful. Have an aim or goal in life, something that you really want to do or achieve. Then work out how you can legally achieve it. When you have done that, make your plan. Many people with good intentions stop here, but to be successful you have to put your plan into ACTION ! It is reckoned that only 3 percent of people do this, and that these are the successful ones in life.

“NEVER GIVE UP !!!!,” he said.

