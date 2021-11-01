Cebu City residents reminded anew: Cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police are reminding the public again that cemeteries in the city are closed from October 29 to November 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, made the reminder after a few people went to the cemeteries today, November 1, hoping to get a chance to enter and visit their loved ones’ graves.

Parilla said these people were told to return home because the cemeteries were closed for health purposes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the intensified information dissemination on the closure of cemeteries on those days, there were still people who went to the cemeteries hoping to be given access to their loved one’s grave.

In Carreta Sto. Rosario Cemetery, police assigned there told CDN Digital there were at least five individuals, who went to the cemetery on Monday, November 1, and asked if they could spare them a quick time to visit their loved ones’ graves inside the cemetery because this was the only time that they could spare to visit them.

Their request was not granted and these persons were told to go home instead.

There are eight policemen and 15 force multipliers deployed to secure the cemetery.

Meanwhile, in the Cabantan Cemetery located in Barangay Luz, police said that three perons asked that they be allowed to enter the cemetery because they did not know about the closure.

Their request was also not granted and they were also asked to return home instead.

