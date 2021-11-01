Kin of departed loved ones light candles, offer prayers outside closed Mandaue cemetery

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Many individuals, who are kin or relatives of dearly departed loved ones inside the Mandaue cemetery, have lighted candles and offered prayers outside the gate of the cemetery on All Saints’ Day, November 1, 2021.

The St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery remained closed on Monday.

But there were those who still opted to visit and lighted candles outside of the cemetery’s gates to remember their departed loved ones.

All private and public cemeteries and columbaries in Mandaue City were ordered closed from October 31 to November 2, 2021.

Jaime Canonoy, a native of Negros Oriental, and ‘Shang’ of Camotes Island were among those who lighted candles outside the cemetery.

These relatives or kin, who have departed loved ones buried in the cemetery, said that it was already their tradition to light candles at the cemetery every All Saint’s Day.

Juvy from Bogo City, whose deceased husband was buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, said they already knew that the cemetery would be closed, but they would not like to miss the “Lunes-Lunes”, a belief where they visit the cemetery every Mondays to offer prayers and candles for nie weeks for the recently deceased person.

It’s already the seventh Monday of her recently deceased husband.

Since they were not permitted by the guard and police to enter the cemetery. She just asked the guard to light candles at her husband’s grave and then they prayed outside the cemetery.

/dbs

