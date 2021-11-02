Nuestra Señora De Regla devotees allowed to visit miraculous image before actual fiesta dates

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Nuestra Señora De Regla-Parish National Shrine clergy will allow devotees to visit the miraculous image, especially during the start of the novena masses on November 11, in lieu of its upcoming fiesta celebration on November 19 and 20.

Fr. Reynante Joseph Ga, parish priest of Nuestra Señora De Regla-Parish National Shrine, however, clarified that they would not allow the kissing of the image, to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Dili lang ang pahalok gyud nga literally, pero naa gihapon ang mga devotees nga managkot ug moduaw sa mahal nga birhen,” Ga said.

On November 6, 2021, the Church will hold a motorcade of the image, which will replace the Walk with Mary solemn procession.

During the start of novena masses on November 11, the Church will conduct another motorcade, which would serve as the kick-off activity of the fiesta celebration.

The Church will also hold a grand motorcade on November 19, 2021, which replaces the fluvial procession of the miraculous image.

Ga, however, said that they are still finalizing the security measures that they will implement inside the church for devotees to observe and follow.

“Ang kuan lang karon, dunay gamay nga mga changes sa pagsulog sa simbahan. Naghuwat lang ko sa final instructions sa LGU (local government unit),” he added.

Ga also explained that they have moved this year’s fiesta celebration a day earlier because the Roman Catholic Church will celebrate the feast of Christ the King on November 21, which is the original date of the fie

sta celebration of the Nuestra Señora de la Regla. /rcg

