Mandaue’s barangay-based COVID-19 vaccination an effective strategy, says health official

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City’s Barangay-Based COVID-19 Vaccination is effective, according to a city health official.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the Mandaue City Health Office, said the program is proving effective as she notes an increase in the number of those who were inoculated.

“Effective siya na strategy ang atoang barangay-based vaccination why? Because number 1, makarespond siya mga, kato bitaw dili kaabsent sa trabaho pwede sila makaadto sa barangay-based kay duol nalang. Number 2, katong nanay nga dili kabiya sa balay kay naay gibantayan nga mga bata or naay gipasuso nga bata mas nindot siya kay duol nalang. Number 3, kato sab mahadlok muadto sa vaccination posts kay layuan sila, mahadlok sila kay walay sakyanan or maglisod sila og sakay so convenient kaayo ato barangay-based kay mas accessible ug mas available ang service didto gyud sa barangay,” said Catulong.

Catulong said that they could vaccinate at least over a hundred individuals every time they conducted the program.

She said there was also a time that they vaccinated over 400 people.

“So, buot pasabot nga daghan pa jud dinha sa barangay maglisod pag-adto sa ato permanent posts but are very willing to avail of the service if the service is mas duol sa ilaha,” Catulong added.

The program was launched last month and was conducted twice to thrice a week in different barangays here.

For the past weeks, they noted a decrease in the number of vaccinees in the city’s five vaccination centers.

As of October 31, 2021, over 67 percent of Mandaue City’s eligible population have already received their first dose while almost 60 percent are fully vaccinated.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy