Cebu City cops to intensify operations ahead of holiday season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect more cops on Cebu City streets, establishments, financial institutions, and others as a way to curb holiday crimes.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they will sustain their deployment to maximize their monitoring of the different areas under their respective stations.

He said that they have already laid out their security plans for the coming holiday season, specifically Christmas, following the peaceful observance of Kalag-Kalag 2021.

Parilla said that from October 24 to October 30, they have recorded only 9 crime incidents and all these were solved. Parilla said that majority were theft and robbery cases.

As they anticipate more similar crimes to proliferate during the coming holiday season, Parilla said that they now include financial institutions in their daily monitoring to assure the public, especially those who will be withdrawing money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), of their security.

Parilla added that so far, arrested criminals were residents of the city and not from other areas. Parilla also said that the strict requirements for inbound and outbound travels have greatly helped in curbing crimes.

Despite the downtrend in crime rate, Parilla said that they will not be complacent as they will intensify their monitoring including foot patrols and their regular operations including Oplan Bulabog.

On November 1, 2021, Police General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), also directed all police units to enhance visibility and patrolling to lessen or avoid street crimes this holiday season. /rcg

