Like fine wine, Nietes getting better with age

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes has taken on bigger and younger sparring mates to prepare for a possible fight before the year ends.

In a video uploaded on YouTube by his trainer Edmund Villamor, the 39-year old Nietes didn’t show signs of ring rust or aging.

He sparred with no less than former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima and “Prince” Albert Pagara at the Villamor Brothers Gym in Mandaue City.

Both boxers will serve as his sparring partners while training for a possible bout in December after signing a promotional contract with global boxing outfit, Probellum last month.

In the Youtube video, Nietes, the reigning WBO international super flyweight champion, displayed his slithering defense and pinpoint counter punching that kept Santisima and Pagara guessing.

For the 25-year old Santisima, he is very thankful for the lessons and experience he learned by sparring with his “Kuya” Donnie.

“Dako pud kaayo experience akong nakuha kay technical fighter ug veteran na kaayo siya bisan sa iyang edad, dili gihapon basta-basta. Mas dako ko niya, so kaya ra nako mapugngan iyang sumbag pero lisud kaayo siya ig-on tungod sa iyang veteran nga linihokan,” said Santisima, who fights is a natural featherweight.

Also, both Pagara and Santisima are three inches taller than Nietes, who stands at 5-foot-3.

All three boxers once fought for the famed ALA Boxing Gym that closed its doors last year.

For Villamor, he loves pitting Nietes with bigger and younger boxers in sparring to test the latter if he still got what it takes.

Villamor ends up being impressed by Nietes’ ability to remain fast and skillful despite his age.

“Ako na gituyo kung kaya pa ba gyud ni Donnie ang dagko ug mas bata nga sparring partners niya. Nakita nako nga naa pa gyud ikabuga si Donnie sa iyang pangidaron. Makita sad nimo sa iyang disiplina nga wala gyud mausab sukad pag day one hangtod karon. Focused gihapon kaayo sa training,” said Villamor.

Villamor also revealed that Nietes told him that training is the biggest investment a boxer should focus on because talent without training and discipline won’t prosper in boxing.

“Matud pa ni Donnie, training ra gyud daw ang puhunan sa usa ka boxer. Ang training ra gyud kay unsaon manang naa kay abilidad kung wala gihapon kay training?” added Villamor. /rcg

