Santisima, Alberca ready to slug it out in SanMan’s Talisay fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Former world title challenger, Jeo “Santino” Santisima will face Alan Alberca in the undercard of the Zip SanMan Promotions fight card slated this Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Tabunok sports complex in Talisay City, South Cebu.

Santisima, one of the top prospects of the disbanded ALA Boxing Gym, was initially pitted against Virgil Puton, who eventually backed out for unknown reasons.

Now, the 25-year-old Santisima, the pride or Aroroy, Masbate City found a worthy opponent in Alberca who holds a record of 11 wins with 6 knockouts along with 4 defeats.

Alberca, a native of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, is yearning for a victory.

Alberca’s most previous bout on August 31, 2019 came up short when he was knocked out by Santisima’s former stablemate Virgel Vitor in Bohol.

Alberca, also 25 years old, was on a three-fight winning streak before he was knocked out by Vitor in the second round of their non-title showdown.

Meanwhile, Santisima won over Marjon Piencenaves in December last year in General Santos City via a second round knockout.

It was Masbate boxer’s first bout following his loss to Mexican Emanuel Navarette when he challenged the latter for the WBO world super bantamweight title in February 2020.

Santisima lost via an 11th round TKO. Santisima holds a record of 20-3-0 (win-loss-draw) record with 17 knockouts.

The fight card on Friday will be spearheaded by Melvin Jerusalem versus Toto Landero for the OPBF minimumweight title.

The rest of the fightcard features Alex Santisima vs Jay-Ar Arnates, Kevin Jake Cataraja vs Cris Alfante, and Esneth Domingo vs Rolan Biendima.

/dbs