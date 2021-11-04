BPLO to start issuing show cause orders again on Nov. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) will start to issue show-cause orders to establishments that violate health protocols on November 6, 2021.

Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, BPLO head, said they gave enough time to the establishments to adjust to the lifting of age restrictions allowing fully vaccinated guardians to bring their kids outside.

Limquiaco said that even they were surprised of the sudden rise of children going out during the long weekend from October 30 to November 2, 2021.

Until now, there are still significant crowds being reported in malls, parks, and other establishments, drawing the concern of the city government.

“Noted gyod nato sa malls, daghan na gyod ang mga bata didto. Gicall gyod nato ilang attention nga iimplement og tarong ang health protocols kay if mopadayon pa nga ing-ani, moissue namig mga show cause orders,” said Limquiaco.

(We noted that in the malls that there are a lot of kids there. We called their attention to properly implement the health protocols because if this would continue then we would issue show cause orders.)

The BPLO believed that the crowded malls might have been a result of the closure of the cemeteries because people on holiday would want to spend time outside their homes.

The establishments were also surprised by the influx of children, so the BPLO had decided to give them time to adjust their health protocols.

Establishments must have enough marshalls to monitor the movement of the customers and remind parents to control their children while inside the enclosed space.

The BPLO reiterates that even children have to comply with the mask requirements and if possible, social distancing with unrelated individuals.

“Wala tay age requirement. Kung igo ang mask, butangan og mask, protection gyod siya bisan unsa nga age,” said Limquiaco.

(We have no age requirement. If the mask will fit, then let them put on a mask, that is a protection at whatever age.)

The BPLO head also reminds establishments that they have the authority to ask customers to leave if they continue to violate health protocols, especiallu since the establishment will have to pay the price of this violation.

All malls, restaurants, and establishments can call for the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and police’s help in handling stubborn customers.

The BPLO appeals to establishments to self-govern because their agency currently is spread too thin and the Task Force responsible for monitoring the establishments cannot always monitor all establishments.

Police visibility

In the side of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the commanders of the 11 police stations have already been instructed to coordinate with the local village chiefs for monitoring of the establishments.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the deputy director for operations of the CCPO, said that the police who were deployed to the barangays must be team leaders for the augmentation forces such as tanods in monitoring the establishments.

The CCPO clarified that they would not directly apprehend violating establishments but would document the violations and implement the necessary interventions.

The issuance of show cause orders or the imposition of penalties such as suspension or closure will be in the hands of the BPLO.

Police forces will also conduct random checks on establishments in malls, parks, and other places.

