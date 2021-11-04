Spice Girls’ SPICE album turns 25, gifts fans with deluxe edition

CEBU CITY, Philippines –All of our favorite Spice five is together again for a reunion album!

As the Spice Girls – Ginger, Posh, Scary, Sporty, and Baby celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spice, they teamed up to release an expanded deluxe edition entitled Spice 25 — a two-CD reissue curated by the girls themselves.

Adding to the album’s original hits, the deluxe edition includes the girls’ most beloved bonus tracks and previously unreleased recordings from the Virgin archives together with a variety of remixes.

Released on November 5, 1996, the Spice album took the number one spot for 15 weeks of the Official UK Album Charts.

Spice Girls also topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and number one in 13 more countries all over the world, on top of 23 million sold copies.

Along with the Spice album deluxe edition to celebrate its silver year, the girl band is also releasing a reimagined lyric video of their famous single ‘Wannabe’.

Going back to the original location of the ‘Wannabe’ music video in London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the video features unique font styles for each of the five girls to symbolize their nicknames— Ginger, Posh, Scary, Sporty, and Baby.

In an official statement, the girls shared their thoughts about their 25th Spice album anniversary:

“From the first ‘Wannabe’ baby steps to conquering the whole world with a team of Spices, thank you doesn’t seem enough to all of you who have supported us, followed in our footsteps, walked in our great big shoes, and who have shared our dreams. It’s been 25 years of pure magic. Spice Girls forever!!!” – Emma Bunton (Baby)

“To our diehard and loyal fans; without you, there is no us—sending endless love and gratitude. Whoever you are, whatever your dreams—live them, be them. The Spice Girls motto is testament to that.” – Geri Halliwell (Ginger)

“All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me—gay, straight, Brown, Black, shy or loud like me – feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves. All I hope—25 years on—is that message has been heard loud and clear. It’s true that in the end, love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard-print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!” – Mel B (Scary)

“Twenty-five years, wow! I have so many wonderful memories of writing, recording, promoting, and touring this album and so many people to thank. This is the record that set us off on our incredible journey. A huge thank you to our fans and family all around the world. Thank you for always being there with your unrelenting support and making our dreams come true. My love and gratitude always.” – Melanie C (Sporty)

“We couldn’t let 25 years pass without thanking the fans for their incredible support. There are so many people who have played a part in the success of the Spice Girls throughout the years, you know who you are and we thank you.” – Victoria Beckham (Posh)

Spice 25 comes in an A5 hardback booklet with a collection of images and brand new messages from the girls.

As a two-CD set, the album is available in a number of other formats, including a Zoetrope picture disc and limited-edition, colored vinyl, and cassettes (containing the audio from the original album only), with each girl having a specific color that corresponds across both vinyl and cassette editions.

