Beatrice Luigi Gomez gets new dainty tattoos

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez just got three dainty tattoos on her fingers.

Cebu City-based tattoo artist Boots Brandon on Instagram shared some snaps from a tattoo session done with the Cebuana beauty queen.

“Tattoo session with the Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Beatrice Luigi Gomez. Thank you for being a representative of unapologetic self expression despite the odds you’ve faced in your career. Until next time and good luck in the Miss Universe 2021 competition!” he wrote.

In the photos uploaded by the tattoo artist, Gomez showed off her newly inked fingers.

“She said it’s just a symbol.. we talked more about life in general. Since we know each other before she won the Miss U,” Boots Brandon told CDN Digital.

Here are some of the photos of the session:

The Cebuana beauty queen made history as she broke the traditional image of a beauty queen in the pageantry world.

During the Miss Universe Philippines competition, she graced the stage with her stunning walk as she proudly flaunted the tattoo on her right arm.

In an interview with GMA’s ‘Unang Hirit’, the beauty queen revealed the meaning of her armband tattoo which she got on her 23rd birthday.

According to the 26-year-old beauty queen, the armband represents the end of her “being a girl” and the cherry blossoms in its details represents her “being a woman.”

Gomez said that it signified her being “blossoming into womanhood”.

The tattoo was done by a Cebuano tattoo artist, Jello Talaboc.

