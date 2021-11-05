Radaza: Lifting of face shield policy in public transport should be done gradually

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — “The lifting of the policy requiring commuters to wear face shields inside public transport should be implemented gradually.”

Rep. Paz Radaza of the Lapu-Lapu City lone district said this as she showed her support in the move to lift the wearing of face shields in public transport.

“Kung ako’y pangutan-on no, slowly lang seguro nato. Inanayon lang gyud nato ang pagtangtang. Dili lang abrupt dayon ang pagtangtang kay mo-observe pa man gyud ta kun unsa ang protocol,” Radaza said.

(If you ask me, no [lifting it immediately], but we should slowly implement it. The lifting of the policy should be gradually done. It should be abruptly done because we have to observe what protocol would be.)

She said that an individual should take care of themselves and the public by observing the minimum health and safety protocols.

Currently, wearing face shields is implemented inside establishments, public transports, and crowded areas.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia planned to meet with Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) Director Victor Caindec and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. to discuss her plan to no longer require passengers in public transport to wear face shields.

Garcia also described the wearing face shield as impractical.

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said that he would recommend to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) the removal of the wearing face shield as a requirement in the health and safety protocols.

