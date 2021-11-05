Senior dies after falling off Sogod waterfall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 67-year-old man died after he fell off Bagatayam Falls in Sogod town while washing coconuts that he would process into copra on Friday noon, November 5, 2021.

Police Staff Sergeant Ivan Rey Davidon, desk officer of Sogod Police Station, identified the victim as Eleuterio Sultones, 67, a resident of barangay Bagatayam, Sogod town, in northern Cebu.

Davidon said that it was around 12:30 p.m. when they received a report about Sultones falling off a waterfall and going missing.

Personnel from the town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Sogod Police Station, and Catmon divers helped in the search and rescue operation.

Davidon added that the victim was rushed to the nearest hospital when found around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Davidon said that Sultones was reportedly washing coconuts that he would process into copra when he slipped and fell into the water, which carried him over the falls.

“Naghugas gani siya anang copra anang sa lubi, unya murag na slide sya sa sapa nga gina estimate nato ang gilawmon sa tubig og 20 feet. Gidali og rescue but namatay gyud siya, dead on arrival,” he said.

(He was washing coconuts to be processed into copra when he slipped and fell into the river which is 20 feet deep. He was rushed to the hospital when found but was declared dead on arrival.)

Davidon added that processing copra was Sultones’ long-time source of income. Since his house is located nearby, he usually frequents the falls to wash the coconuts.

Davidon said that this was the first fatal incident he knew that occurred in the area which is privately owned.

Davidon reminds the public to stay away from similar areas especially when alone. /rcg

READ: Tinubdan falls off-limits to public

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy