Viral TikTok video ng isang guro iimbestigahan ng DepEd

PINAPA-IMBESTIGAHAN ni Department of Education (DepEd) Sec. Leonor Briones sa direktor ng DepEd Central Luzon ang viral TikTok video ng isang guro na posibleng mag-insinuate ng child abuse.

Makikita sa naturang viral TikTok video ang isang guro na pa-cute na nagsasayaw at may paghawi pa ng buhok na tila gustong kunin ang atensyon ng kanyang estudyante.

“Pag dumaan yung cute na student mo, tamang pa-cute lang,” ito ang nakasulat sa TikTok video.

Kaya naman agad na tinawag ni Sec. Briones ang pansin ng DepEd Central Luzon upang magsiyasat.

“The Department of Education, as an institution trusted to protect the rights of every Filipino learner, does not tolerate any forms of abuse towards children,” saad ng Department of Education sa statement na inilabas ngayong araw, Nobyembre 5.

Pinaalalahan naman ng DepEd ang mga teaching pati na rin ang mga non-teacher personnel na maging maingat sa kanilang kilos.

“We remind our teachers and non-teaching personnel yo always subject our words and actions, including our social media activities, to the highest degree of ethical and professional standards.”

Base rin sa statement na inilabas, patuloy raw ang DepEd sa pagpapatibay ng mga polisiya upang i-promote ang adbikasiya na protectahan ang mga mag-aaral laban sa pang-aabuso.

Naglabas rin naman ng statement ang DepEd Schools Division of Pampanga patungkol sa viral Tiktok video.

“We assure the public that our office exhausts all possible remedies to address thid matter. We have already coordinated with the proper parties/authorities to take down the said video.

“This office also reminds everyone to observe the highest degree of professionalism including the use of social media.”

Hindi rin naman napigilan ng mga netizens ang mag-comment sa naging asal ng guro sa kanyang viral TikTok video.

“Yung teacher ka pero di mo pinag-iisipang mabuti mga desisyon mo sa buhay,” saad ng isang netizen.

Sa ngayon ay naka-private na ang nasabing TikTok account.

