Fishermen hold protest in Tayud: No to reclamation project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Close to 100 fisherfolks and residents in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town in northern Cebu protested on Sunday morning, November 7, 2021, against the reclamation project that will be implemented by the municipal government in their area.

Protesting fisherfolks were seen at the shoreline of Barangay Tayud holding their tarpaulins printed with their messages opposing the reclamation project, and calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to hear their concern.

They also showed their catch that morning from their “gango,” a type of fish pen that they have built, while some residents looked for seashells on seashore using their bolo and hands.

Maximiano Sinoy, 62 years old, said that had been fishing since he was 15.

He also refuted the claims of the town officials that marine resources in the area were already scarce by showing the fishes that he harvested from his fish pen.

“Di gyud angay tabunan. Looy kaayo ang ari nia nagsalig sa dagat,” Sinoy said.

(They should not cover this area. Take pity on those who depend on the sea.)

Fisherfolks in the area have also reiterated that they were not consulted in the project.

Sinoy said that he did not know of any plans of the town, especially in implementing an alternative livelihood for them.

Ramil Cagang, a leader of the fisherfolks in Sitio Baha-Baha, also expressed his opposition to the project.

“Dili mi pabor kay og madayon mana na, kaming mga mananagat ang maapektuhan. Dili lang kaming mga mananagat, dili lang kami, naa sa’y modayo diri para mananagat kay kining sitio Baha-Baha, mao gyud ni ilang dangpanan,” Cagang.

(We are not in favor [of the reclamation project] ifit will be implemented. We the fisherfolks are the ones affected. It is not only us local fishermen but there are also fishermen from other areas that fish in Sitio Baha-Baha, an area where they usually rely on to fish.)

“Ug mahimo nga mapugngan namo ang proyekto, pwede, pero modili gyud mi,” he added.

(If we can, we will stop the project but we will not approve of it.)

He said that this had already been the livelihood of their grandparents, and even to the younger generations in the area.

During the protest, fisherfolks also cooked their catch at the shoreline and eat them for their breakfast.

Earlier, Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado said during his State of the Town Address (SOTA) on October 25, that the town would continue no matter what with the controversial 234.80-hectare Seafront City reclamation project in Barangay Tayud.

This despite opposition from different groups because the project would be a very big help not just for Consolacion but also to the entire Cebu Island.

RELATED STORIES

Tayud folks turn to Archbishop Palma for help

Experts: Cebu town reclamation to cause ‘irreversible’ damage to ecology

50 Tayud fishermen hold protest at sea against Consolacion reclamation project

Tayud shipyard workers seek Duterte’s help to stop Consolacion reclamation project

Shipyard companies can continue to operate in Tayud, Consolacion until case is resolved

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy