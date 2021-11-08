Jericho Rosales: Camping with Winston in an Airstream Suite

CEBU, Philippines—An Airstream Trailer Suite along with some good company is a perfect mix for camping.

Jericho Rosales on Monday, November 8, 2021, uploaded photos from his weekend getaway in the United States.

“Weekend Winston,” Rosales wrote as a caption to his Instagram post on Monday.

He carried with him, his fur buddy named “Winston.”

Rosales shared snaps showing the cozy interior of the Airstream Suite and the dewy atmosphere of the camp site.

He also uploaded photos of companion, the beagle Winston, looking all cute and comfortable on their camping.

The ’90s heartthrob has been busy sharing his travels and wacky side on his Instagram.

