SEA Games gold medalist John Mier among contenders in pro division of Cross Cebu 600

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The pro division of the upcoming Cross Cebu 600 cycling event is stacked with formidable contenders that will vie for supremacy on November 12-14, 2021.

A total of 35 cyclists signed-up in the pro division with all their eyes focused on the whopping P100,000 champion’s purse.

Leading the list of contenders are SEA Games gold medalist John Mier, the Carcueva siblings of Jonel and Junreck, Elmer Navarro, Jhunvie Pagnanawon, Joland Olmilla, Noel Tillor, and Jezerel Baguio.

They will endure 600-kilometers of cycling from Cebu’s southern to northern tips in three stages.

The second and third placers of the pro category won’t go home empty handed as they will also receive P50,000 and P25,000 cash prizes respectively along with medals and certificates from the organizers.

Meanwhile, the elite category drew 34 cyclists mostly young and upcoming contenders.

Young contenders such as Kylle Taboada, Zack Reyes, R-Jun Radana, John Ellsen Carcueva, Roy Carbonera, and John Michael Mier will be seen in action in the 400k distance race that will be divided into two stages.

The champion in the elite division brings home P50,000 while the second placer gets P25,000, and P10,000 for the third placer.

Also, the 100k distance women’s division is stacked with strong contenders such as Shagne Yao, Karen Manayon, Raven Faith Alcoseba, Joanna Gairanod, and Lovely Gitaruelas.

A total of 16 female cyclists will showcase endurance and speed in the women’s category.

On the other hand, there are 29 cyclists vying in the advance category while 65 in the beginners, 83 in the mountainbike, and 23 in the funride categories. / dcb

