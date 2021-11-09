DepEd launches mental health hotlines for teachers, students

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has launched several hotlines for the mental health concerns of teachers and students.

“We prioritize the promotion and protection of the mental health and general welfare of our personnel and learners, especially amidst the challenges we face due to the crisis,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement on Monday.

The DepEd has included the hotlines of Circle of Hope Community Services, Inc., COVID-19 Mental Health Responders from the Masters Psychological Services, Hopeline PH, and The 700 Club Asia in events and programs.

Here are their hotlines:

Circle of Hope Community Services, Inc.: (+63) 917 882 2324, (+63) 908 891 5850, (+63) 925 557 0888

Hopeline PH: (02) 8804 46 73, (+63) 917 558 4673, (+63) 918 873 4673, Globe/TM toll-fee 2919

The 700 Club Asia: (+63) 949 889 8138, (+63) 943 706 7633, (+63) 0943 145 4815, (+63) 917 836 1513, 02 8737 0700, 1-800-1-1888-8700

The full list of hotlines could be accessed here: https://bit.ly/DepEd-Helplines2021.

“These helplines can provide various ways to support our learners and personnel. They may provide mental health and psychosocial support services, as well as wellness checks,” Disaster Risk Reduction Management Service Director Ronilda Co said.

DepEd said the issuance of hotlines are aligned with the provision of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services in the DepEd Order No. 14, s. 2020 or the “Guidance on the Required Health Standards in Basic Education Offices and Schools.”

All helpline numbers will be updated every March and October of the year, DepEd added.

The country saw a spike in suicide cases last year, with a 57 percent of suicide cases in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data showed that suicide-related deaths in 2020 were at 4,420, compared to 2,810 cases in 2019.

The National Center for Mental Health also reported that the number of suicide-related calls they received has doubled last year.

RELATED STORIES:

Mental health of students, teachers a ‘big challenge’ amid pandemic – DepEd chief

Flaws aside, online learning takes toll on students’ mental health

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy