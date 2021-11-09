Mandaue City donates three more sewing machines to BJMP

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital | November 09,2021 - 05:46 PM
sewing machines

The three sewing machines that was donated to the BJMP-Mandaue City for the livelihood of PDLs. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government turned over three more sewing machines to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology- Mandaue City Jail on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The donation was made as part of the city’s support to the tailoring livelihood of Persons Deprived of Liberty.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the city has already donated a sewing machine to the Mandaue City Jail-Male dormitory before. The four sewing machines will be divided between the Male and Female Dormitories.

“Sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue, no one will be left out, ato gyud ni sila’ng gitagaan og importansya, samtang naa sila dinha sa atoang facility, gitagaan gyud nato sila og panginabuhi,” said Cortes.

Each unit of sewing machine is worth P20,000.

The Bureau of Customs has also provided scraps of cloth which inmates will be using in sewing rags, among others.

Senior Jail Officer 2 Ranel Ramoga, team leader of the jail’s Response Team, said the additional sweing machines will be very helpful for the skilled PDL’s tailoring livelihood.

Ramoga said the revenue from the rags that will be sold outside the jail will be divided among the inmates.

