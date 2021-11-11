‘Real estate will definitely bounce back rapidly,’ says Filipino Homes’ Founder

CEBU, Philippines — Top brokers, salespeople, and real estate professionals gathered for this year’s Real Estate Leaders Congress 2021 hosted by Filipino Homes on November 5, 2021 at Radisson Blu, Cebu City.

Filipino Homes has become one of the leading real estate brands in the Philippines with over 3,000 real estate agents and 52 offices in 40 major cities such as Cebu, Davao, Manila, Bacolod, Bohol, Dumaguete, Iligan, and Cagayan de Oro to name a few.

The congress, which started in 2019, aims to provide real estate professionals with new information and training on the changes in the industry and the recovering economy. This year, due to prohibitions of social gatherings, the yearly event that usually takes place every January or February was postponed to this November.

Welcoming the 170 real estate professionals and attendees of the event was Azela Honor, a Real Estate Broker and Unit Manager of Filipino Homes, where she started the event with her topic – Setting Your Sights in 2022.

Founder and CEO of Filipino Homes, Anthony Gerard Leuterio, was also present during the event where he shared his insights on how the current crisis made drastic changes in the industry.

“The congress culminates more on updates, trends, best practices, business strategy, and strategy execution of the organization, Filipino Homes, on how we can adapt to the new normal since we always experience change every year. We get all these issues and raise them during the congress, having discussions on how we can face these issues, neutralize them, and create a good solution,” says Leuterio.

The event highlights one main issue which is how to face the future that is the new normal through different innovative strategies and solutions.

“This is not only the problem of the company but of the whole business sector. How do we make our employees more productive in this new environment? How do we capture the market in this new normal? That’s what we talked about, how we face the future in looking for clients, maintaining clients, and after service since there are a lot of protocols to be observed. We’re talking about the best practices now,” states Leuterio.

Leuterio added in his statement the rise of local tourism which was not anticipated before the pandemic, creating two sectors in the market, the local and international. He continued that they are developing the Philippines in real estate tourism.

“Real estate will definitely bounce back rapidly. We already talked to almost 150 developers and most of them are coordinating with me on the new markets that we can give as a product in the new normal. I was the first to introduce ECQ friendly homes in April 2020. This is the continuation of the journey of real estate activities and it was in the congress,” says Leuterio.

The founders of Cebu Landmasters, Joe Soberano (Chairman, President, and CEO of Cebu Landmasters) and his wife Marose Soberano (Director, EVP, and Treasurer of Cebu Landmasters), were also present during the event where Mr. Soberano discussed his topic about The Landscape of Real Estate in 2022.

With Filipino Homes’ commitment to encourage innovations and motivate leadership for real estate professionals, Leuterio added that they will be having future activities and events that will surely provide aspiring real estate leaders with the knowledge needed in the ever-changing market of real estate.

