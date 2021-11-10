How Diamond Suites and Residences survived challenge brought by the pandemic

It is without a doubt that the pandemic was also tough on the business industry in general.

Although Cebu City’s business sector now sees the light at the end of the tunnel as border controls and health protocols are loosening up, some are curious about how enterprises managed to survive the challenge brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism and hotel industry was exponential. People were no longer booking hotel stays in Cebu City when travel bans were implemented. And since most people were in a work-from-home setup, hotel function room bookings were also at an all-time low.

But halting business operations was not an option for Diamond Suites and Residences.

Although it was a major leap of faith to continue the business amidst the health crisis, the homegrown hotel remained steadfast with its decision to carry on.

In fact, on October 26, 2021, Diamond Suites launched its all-day breakfast and snack menus consisting of light, convenient, and on-the-go meals. The menu boards are specifically made with the customer in mind and value for money. This is the hotel’s first step to usher into the post-pandemic era.

When asked about what encouraged them to carry on with operations despite the pandemic, Katherine Angala, General Manager of Diamond Suites and Residences, revealed two reasons—the employees and the clients.

“I was thinking about the employees. They need to have jobs. At the same time, some businesses need physical meetings. And we cater to them as we also do conferences here (in the hotel) limited to a few people only,” Angala shared.

Even though it is business as usual for Diamond Suites, the hotel had a fair share of difficulties operating in the middle of a pandemic. The new challenge now was how to keep up with their operations?

According to Angala, what sets Diamond Suites apart from other city hotels is that Diamond Suites’ sales team never stopped engaging with clients.

“It came to a point even if businesses were only a few. We kept on calling our guests every day. We asked them how they are and how their business is keeping up.”

For Angala, teamwork is the key to overcoming the challenges brought by the pandemic. She also stressed that Diamond Suites did not lag behind in terms of services. The hotel caters to what clients need at that time.

“I would also believe that you always have to focus on what we really need,” she added.

Presently, Diamond Suites is expecting more guests and is looking forward to the incoming year. With more projects in the pipeline, the city hotel currently has one of its floors under renovation. It is due by the end of the year or early January next year.

Diamond Suites is also considering launching another category, which is either a junior suite or family suite. In addition, the hotel has made some major improvements. They are repainting the rooms on the second floor. Instead of the traditional earth tone, Diamond Suites aims to put the customer experience a notch higher with a modern twist.

An accessible location in the city’s premier business district, versatile facilities and packages, and top-notch service — Diamond Suites Cebu in Cebu City offer these and more with every stay.