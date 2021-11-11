Single punch prompts construction worker to stab co-worker dead

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A single punch was what prompted a 53-year-old construction worker to stab to death his co-worker in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Johnny Torres, a resident of Barangay Punta Engaño, was arrested at the house of his family in Barangay Canduman, here at around 5: 15 p.m. on Wednesday, just hours after the discovery of the body of a 32-year-old Giare Palaypay in the morning.

Police Staff Sergeant Marciano Verdida, desk officer from the Mactan Police Station, said the body of Palaypay, who is a resident of Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, was found lifeless inside the house of the suspect.

Initial investigation revealed that both the suspect and the victim were having a drinking session with their two co-workers at the house of Torres, and the stabbing incident took place when the two other co-workers went home.

Verdida said both the suspect and the victim reportedly had an argument prior to the stabbing incident.

But in an interview with reporters, Torres denied having any prior arguments with Palaypay, saying that the only reason why he killed him was just because the victim punched him for an unknown reason.

Torres, who has seven children, also denied using illegal drugs or engaging in such activities.

Although he said he had no regrets in the incident, the suspect asked for forgiveness to the family of Palaypay, adding that the damage had been done and he could no longer do anything about it but to face the consequences.

Further investigation revealed that Torres reportedly first hit the victim’s head with a concrete object before stabbing him with an improvised metal rod.

Verdida said Palaypay sustained an estaimated 20 stab wounds in different parts of his body.

Verdida said the suspect is currently detained at the holding facility in Lapu-Lapu City while waiting for a murder case to be filed against him.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Personal grudge seen as reason behind stabbing incident in Argao

Love triangle, jealousy lead to stabbing in Toledo City

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy