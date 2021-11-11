Cebu City reaches halfway of COVID vaccination target

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City has achieved another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The city is already halfway through with its goal of inoculating over 700,000 people, eight months since the COVID-19 vaccination rollout began.

Latest data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed that the city’s COVID-19 immunization coverage rate for fully vaccinated individuals has reached 50.67 percent as of November 8, 2021.

This means that more than 350,000 people have received their second dose, and completed their inoculation schedule.

On the other hand, Cebu City’s vaccination coverage rate for the 1st dose is at 58.36 percent, translating to over 400,000 individuals.

The city has already administered a total of 820,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the same VVOC data stated.

Cebu City is one of the priority areas in the national government’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Based on the 2020 census, the city has a population of more than 940,000.

/bmjo

