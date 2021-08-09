More Mandauehanons now want to be vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has noted an increase in the number of people who want to be vaccinated every day.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, Mandaue City Health Officer, said the city for the past weeks had been vaccinating at least 3,000 individuals a day. Last Friday, the city even vaccinated about 6,000 individuals, she said

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s Vaccine Operation Center (VOC), said the city before could only vaccinate 1,000 to 2,000 individuals a day.

Obenza said some of the factors of the increase could be because of the steady increase of COVID cases, the threat of the Delta Variant, and of the agreement of the family members to get vaxxed.

“Murag naaghat na sad ang mga tawo ganahan na sad gyud, murag nahadlok na sad siguro sa mga panghitabo, murag nakatungkad na sa importansiya sa vaccination,” said Obenza.

Manatad said the city had already vaccinated 164,201 individuals more than half of its target 295,000 individuals to achieve herd immunity.

Obenza is also encouraging those who have already registered but still did not receive a message from the VOC to call the VOC through the number attached at the VOC’s Facebook page.

Despite the increase in the number of COVID registrants, Obenza said the city’s five vaccination centers are still sufficient and that she sees no need to add more vaccination sites as of the moment. /rcg

