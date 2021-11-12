OSHDP to hold free virtual summit on the basics of buying, building, and investing in affordable housing 

With the backdrop of the country’s overwhelming housing needs, a group of dedicated leaders in affordable housing called the Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers the Philippines (OSHDP), together with The Global Filipino Investors (TGFI), a financial literacy advocate, will bring together real estate and financial experts to the Affordable Housing Summit 2021 this November 12 to 13, 2021 via Youtube.

OSHDP National President Gino Olivares stressed that “throughout the past year, housing and real estate, as with the rest of the country, is an industry in the midst of a crisis — a health pandemic, and definitely an emergency that has increased the degree of difficulty in doing the private sector’s partnership role with the government, which has the primary mandate in addressing the housing situation, particularly that pertaining to the homeless and underprivileged Filipino families.”

With the theme “The Home EveryJuan Deserves,” AHS2021 is a manifestation of the housing sector’s commitment to overcome the crisis as it highlights housing as a human right and prime necessity. An estimated 5,000 individuals will be on the same online platform, immersing themselves and interacting with content and information related to affordable housing. More than 30 key leaders and experts in the real estate industry will give advice, share innovations, and practical strategies in owning a home every Filipino deserves.

Gino Olivares (OSHDP/Ecoverde Homes), Sec. Eduardo Del Rosario (DHSUD), David Leechiu (Leechiu Property Consultants), Anthony Leuterio (Filipino Homes) and Cesar Wee (OSHDP/ WeeCommunity) will share their expertise and insights on making homes affordable for Filipinos. Fiona King (OSHDP/RFK Holdings), and Pammy Vital (Ovialand) will join one of the panel discussions taking up insights of women in real estate and promote inclusion.









Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Acmad Moti will open the day two program to discuss accessible financing options for working Filipinos. This will be followed by the sought-after celebrity engineer and content creator, Slater Young (Liteblock and Monterrazas Prime) who will discuss “What to look for when buying a home.”

To share their knowledge on interior design and construction, Architect and actor-vlogger Dax Augustus (Delta Designs+Construct) and Interior Designer Roxanne Roxas (Rox Interiors) will take part in the discussion, to be moderated by Hausland Group’s Kat Tan-Hipol. Other notable speakers include CNN Philippines’ host and serial entrepreneur, John Aguilar (The Final Pitch), Jason Buensalido (Buensalido Architects), Mary Gaw So (Rehub Realty), Emma Imperial (Imperial Homes) and Dr. Gia Sison (Women’s Wellness Center).

“I believe that we, in the private housing sector, must continue to make this definition. The Filipino’s resolve to own a home remains strong. Conditions set by the pandemic, such as work from home and online class arrangements being the new norm, only makes us realize that owning a home is an urgent and primary need for everyone,” Olivares continued.

Join and experience this two-day collaborative event and learn from real estate leaders and industry experts. Register now for free via tgfiph.com/OSHDP.

ADVERTORIAL