PRO-7 chief orders intensified patrolling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has directed his personnel the region to intensify their patrolling after Christmas carolling was recently already allowed in areas under the Alert Level 2 quarantine status.

Last October 20, 2021, the entire Cebu island was placed under Alert Level 2, wherein restrictions are eased.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, said that he already told his policemen regarding this activity during the Yuletide season in line with the directives of the outgoing chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Police General Guillermo Eleazar.

Eleazar made his statement on Thursday, November 11, after the Department of Interior and Local Government allowed carolling in areas under Alert Level 2. He told police units to start their night patrols.

Vega said that they anticipate many carollers this season since carolling was not allowed last year. With this, Vega said that there is a need for intensified police visibility to ensure the safety of the carollers and household owners.

Aside from the safety of the public, Vega said that the patrolling of these policemen also ensures that health protocols are followed by the carollers, especially the wearing of facemasks.

“We can allow naman. Baka nga maraming mag cacarol ngayon. Remind lang natin yung mga nag cacaroling yung distance wear face masks and extra precaution na rin,” Vega said.

(We can allow. Maybe there would be many carollers these days. We are reminding carollers of the required distance and a must of wearing face masks. Also, practice extra precaution.)

