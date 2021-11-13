The baddest Filipino international influencers in one frame

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Pilipino ba kayo?

This is the question that has been going around in Tiktok all thanks to Brynaboy’s Tiktok video with fellow content stars, Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock.

Who by the way are proud Pinoys.

Bryanboy is a socialite who does blogging, while Bretman Rock is a star who made his name through vlogging and Bella Poarch whose songs are making waves internationally started her stardom with a Tiktok video last year.

In the video, Bryanboy asks, “Pilipino ka ba?” to which Bretman answers with, “di ba obvious?” then points the question to Bella, who nods and says, “eh kayo?”

What a delight to see international stars take pride of their Filipino heritage, right? /rcg