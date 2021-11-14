Someone said that there are two signs that one is growing old: The first sign is that one begins to be forgetful; The second sign is… what was it again?!

* * *

In today’s Gospel (Mk 13, 24-32), Jesus talks about signs of the coming of the end times. It will be preceded by tribulation, and there will be signs in the sky. “When you see these things happening, know that He is near.” Let us look beyond the signs and not be terrified. Rather, let the signs remind us of God’s presence.

* * *

All too often, we focus on signs, and we forget what or who these signs signify. For example, your blessings are signs of God’s love for you, and yet you forget God. Inversely, our trials are signs of God’s presence in our life, and often, we focus on our “load,” and forget the Lord.

* * *

There are signs that the night of COVID-19 is finally coming to an end. Thank God! But still we must not become careless, as the virus is still around. Let us be vigilant, and not become complacent. One priest said that he looks forward to the day when he can say: “The mask is ended. Let us go in peace!”

* * *

The presence of the Holy Spirit is manifested in signs and symptoms. How? By the presence of the fruits of the Holy Spirit, namely: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control (Galatians 5, 22-23).

* * *

Someone once shared these symptoms which are signs that you have inner peace: “Frequent attacks of smiling; frequent overwhelming episodes of appreciation; a loss of interest in judging others; a loss of ability to worry; an increasing tendency to act based on hope rather than fear; an unmistakable ability to enjoy each moment; an ability to give and receive love in spite of life’s problems; sharing whatever little you have with people who have less in life.” If these symptoms persist, no need to consult your doctor. You are blessed!

* * *

Hidden wound. About three weeks ago, I hit my ankle on a chair. It was so painful, but I just endured it, and as there was no blood, I thought there was no wound, so it was not serious at all. A few days later, my lower leg started to become red, swollen, and painful. My cousin Dr. Tante Muñoz told me it was subcutaneous cellulitis, and prescribed antibiotics right away because of severe infection. It is healed now, because of good medicines, good doctor, and good God!

* * *

We all have emotional hidden wounds inside us that infect our character and values. Let us be aware and be open to healing, peace, reconciliation. Left untreated, these emotional wounds make us angry, proud, impatient, uncaring. If our wounds are healed, we can become wounded healers. If not, we will continue to wound others.

* * *

Pleased don’t presume that your loved ones are OK just because they look or talk OK. Please take time to reach out and ask, assure, and ensure, even just through a call or a text message.

* * *

Good news! The Vatican has given a unanimous vote of affirmation to the heroic virtues of the Servant of God, Archbishop Teofilo Camomot, from Carcar, Cebu. The next step will be more investigations and proof of miracles after which he will be declared “Venerable,” leading toward his beatification and canonization, all in God’s time. I have been praying to him daily since 2017. Daghang salamat, Ginoo, for this humble, simple, poor, and prayerful bishop who served His people well.

* * *

A moment with the Lord:Lord, help us to continue to appreciate the signs of your presence and love. Amen.

