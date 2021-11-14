Rabiya Mateo is stunner in birthday photo shoot

CEBU, Philippines — Actress and Miss Universe PH 2020 Rabiya Mateo shared some snaps from her special photoshoot as she marked her 25th birthday on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

In the first set of photos she uploaded on Instagram, Rabiya looked stunning in a flowery and watery photo shoot.

“Cheers 25 years of living, hustling and tripping over life!” she captioned her post.

Rabiya thanked all who greeted her and remembered her on her special day, “Massive hugs and kisses to all.”

The beauty queen finished Top 21 in the recent Miss Universe competition. She started her acting career after she crowned her new successor in the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines.

