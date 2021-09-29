Rabiya Mateo dazzles in last photo shoot as reigning MUPh queen

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | September 29,2021 - 11:15 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Rabiya Mateo looks ethereal in a dazzling gold gown as she marks her last day as the reigning Miss Universe Philippines.

The Ilongga beauty donned a modern Encantadia-themed gown designed by Louis Pangilinan in her recent photo shoot with photographer Seven Barretto.

In her latest Instagram post, Mateo said she was honored to represent the Philippines.

“Last day of being your Miss Universe PH. Madamo nga salamat, Pilipinas! Isang karangalan irepresenta ka,” she wrote as caption.

(Last day of being your Miss Universe PH. Thank you very much, Philippines. It was an honor to represent you.)

“@rabiyamateo as Minea

In full bloom. They say that queens blossom even more after their reign. That couldn’t be truer with our 2020 Miss Universe Philippines queens. Their ethereal beauties shine in their last photoshoot as the reigning queens,” Barretto said in an Instagram post.

Rabiya was crowned MUPh 2020, succeeding Gazini Ganados of Cebu.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 coronation night will be held on Thursday, September 30 in Panglao, Bohol.

RELATED STORIES

Rabiya Mateo marks last week as MUPh’s reigning queen with goddess themed photo shoot

Rabiya Mateo is now a vlogger!

Rabiya Mateo shares a lesson from her pool mishap

Rabiya Mateo becomes only Miss U candidate with over 1 million Instagram followers

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy