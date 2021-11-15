Promdi to field Gaye Yapha for guv?

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 15,2021 - 07:00 AM
Dr. Geraldine ‘Gaye’ Yapha, former Pinamungajan Mayor | Photo from Doc Gaye Yapha FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Will former Pinamungajan Mayor, Dr. Geraldine “Gaye” Yapha, run for governor in Cebu? Possibly.

Presidential aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, November 14, floated the possibility of Yapha gunning for Cebu’s gubernatorial post after he was asked which local bets Abag-Promdi would be endorsing for the May 2022 polls.

“Malalaman bukas [We will know tomorrow] (November 15),” Pacquiao told reporters in a press conference.

But the Presidential candidate deferred to give further details, saying they would make the necessary announcements after the last day of substitution, which falls today (November 15).

Pacquiao will be running for the country’s most powerful position under Abag-Promdi, the political party founded by the late governor Emilio Mario ‘Lito’ Osmeña.

While Pacquiao served as its ‘honorary chairperson’, Yapha, on the other hand, is its national executive vice president.

Yapha admits underdog status vs Gwen in race

/dbs

TAGS: Dr. Geraldine Yapha, Pinamungajan, Senator Manny Pacquiao

